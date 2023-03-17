Toronto is one of the worst cities in Canada to survive a zombie apocalypse. This is why

This might be the reason why “The Last of Us” did not film in Toronto and opted for cities in Alberta.

A new report found Torontonians would not fare well in a zombie apocalypse. In fact, Toronto was ranked among the worst cities in Canada to survive a zombie apocalypse.

According to Rentola, an online rental portal, Toronto was placed 29th out of 35 metropolitan areas across the country.

Each city was ranked on five different categories of data – vulnerability, hideouts, supplies, safety and mobility.

Vulnerability factored in population density, number of visits to the rapid epidemiologic assessment, and perceived physical and mental health – which is what Toronto ranked worst in.

The city also got a poor score for its lack of supplies, which was determined by the number of garden areas, cisterns, flowers or vegetables in the area.

That being said, Torontonians will find plenty of hideouts should a zombie apocalypse occur, as the city ranked high in that category.

For those reconsidering where to live, Edmonton, Alta. reigned supreme for being the best city to live in while Saint John, N.B. clinched Canada’s worst city to survive this cataclysmic event.

Here are the top 10 cities to survive the zombie apocalypse:

Edmonton, Alta. Saskatoon, Sask. Guelph, Ont. Calgary, Alta. Regina, Sask. Winnipeg, Man. Kelowna, B.C. Greater Sudbury, Ont. Kingston, Ont. Abbotsford, B.C.

And there are the worst 10: