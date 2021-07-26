Toronto is testing out its emergency sirens today

Toronto police have notified the public that they will be conducting their quarterly testing of the community siren system in the city's east end Saturday afternoon.

At 5:00 p.m., the Toronto East Community Awareness and Emergency Response team (TECAER) will test the chemical emergency siren. The test will last approximately two minutes, in which the siren will emit a “whoop, whoop” tone, followed by five minutes of silence, police said. When the test is complete, an “All Clear” monotone sound will be issued for one minute.

The whooping tone is the same as what would be activated in the event of an actual chemical emergency.

“The community siren system is designed to warn residents and businesses in the unlikely event of a chemical emergency,” a release issued by police said.

“Testing of the community siren system satisfies provincial requirements, ensures operation of the system, and increases public awareness.”

Police are encouraging residents in the Scarborough-Rouge Park and Scarborough-Guildwood areas to listen for the siren testing and take the opportunity to test out their own emergency preparedness.

In a real chemical emergency, police advise residents to take shelter inside, turn off HVAC and other ventilation systems that can draw outdoor air inside the house (clothes dryer, fans, window air conditioners, etc.), close all doors and windows, and follow local emergency guidance.

The next testing is scheduled for this fall.