Toronto issues extreme cold weather alert

Toronto has issued an extreme cold weather alert as frigid weather conditions are anticipated for the weekend.

The city’s Medical Officer of Health issued the alert today which will remain in effect until further notice.

Extreme cold weather alerts are issued when temperatures are forecast to reach -15 C or colder, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach -20 or colder.

Other weather-related factors may also be considered when issuing these alerts.

In Toronto, the temperature is set to drop to -7 C this afternoon, but will feel like -12 with the wind chill. Today is expected to be partly cloudy with a chance of flurries.

In response to the alert, warming centres will open for vulnerable residents later today.

The city’s warming centres are located at:

129 Peter St.

5800 Yonge St.

Exhibition Place, Better Living Centre, 195 Princes’ Blvd.

Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Dr.

Warming centres usually open at 7 p.m. on the day an alert is issued and remain open until noon on the day an alert is terminated.