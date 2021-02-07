The City of Toronto has issued an extreme cold weather alert ahead of forecasted freezing temperatures, a decision that activates local services and warming centres for vulnerable residents.

The alert was issued Sunday morning after the city was covered in about two centimetres of snow. According to Environment Canada, Toronto residents can expect a high of -4 C for the day, however that temperature will drop significantly in the evening, to about -19 C with the wind chill.

An extreme cold weather alert is issued any time Environment Canada forecasts a temperature of -15 C or colder, or a wind chill of -20 C.

Four warming centres will be open Sunday night at 7 p.m. for the duration of the alert, the city said in a news release. Residents using the warming centres will have to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, such as physical distancing, mask wearing and symptom screening.

The warming centres can be found at:

129 Peter St.

5800 Yonge St.

Exhibition Place, Better Living Centre,195 Princes' Blvd.

Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Dr.

City officials are also encouraging residents to take proper precautions to protect themselves against the colder weather. This includes rescheduling outdoor activities and dressing in warm layers.

Extreme Cold Weather Alert – seek shelter, check on loved ones. News release: https://t.co/jJ0sBGQYX0 pic.twitter.com/xg2Pf1Eofs

The cold weather is expected to continue until throughout the night, with a temperature of -19 C with the wind chill expected Monday morning. Environment Canada says residents can expect a mix of sun and cloud on Monday, with a high of -6 C, feeling like -10 C with the wind chill in the afternoon.

Snow is also forecast for Monday night.