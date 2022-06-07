Toronto man, 18, and Brampton boy, 14, arrested in violent Barrie carjacking

Police say a young Toronto man and a Brampton boy face a series of charges in connection with a shooting in Barrie on Tuesday that left the victim in serious condition.

According to Barrie police, a 25-year-old man was getting into his luxury sedan at his home on Country Lane in the south end of the city when two suspects approached him armed with a gun.

They say they shot the man as he quickly reversed out of his driveway to get away.

Police say the suspects fled in what was later found to be a stolen vehicle.

The victim made "his way to a Mapleview Drive East service station where he was treated by County of Simcoe Paramedic Services and transported to a local hospital," police stated. "A short time later, he was airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre suffering from a serious, but non-life-threatening upper body gunshot wound."

Officers quickly arrested the two suspects in the area of Innisfil Beach Road and Yonge Street.

A 14-year-old Brampton boy faces seven charges, including robbery, firearms and possession of stolen property obtained by crime.

And an 18-year-old Toronto man faces 15 criminal charges, including robbery, firearms and various assault-related offences.

Police say this was an isolated incident and encourage the public to be aware of their surroundings at all times.

In recent months, police across the GTA have responded to a rash of carjackings where weapons were brandished.