Toronto man, 20, charged in Timmins apartment shooting, other suspects still at large

A 20-year-old Toronto man is charged with two counts of attempted murder in Timmins after a shooting at a Sixth Avenue apartment Sunday, police say.

Gunshots at an apartment building in the area of Pine Street North and Sixth Avenue were reported to Timmins police Sunday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officers found two wounded men, ages 22 and 34, Timmins police said in a news release Monday morning.

Both victims were taken to hospital by ambulance and treated for their injuries.

"The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle," police said.

"A firearm was recovered at the scene by the Timmins police."

One of the suspects was identified and remains in police custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Monday.

"The Timmins police is actively seeking the other suspect(s)," police said.

"The scene remains under the direct control of the Timmins Police Service to allow for forensic identification officers to complete their investigative tasks."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 705-264-1201 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

"We are aware of the fact that there are a number of persons who attend the Timmins area from outside the area to commit various types of criminal activity," Timmins police spokesperson Marc Depatie told CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca video journalist Sergio Arangio in an interview Monday morning.

"We’re on top of things, as these things go, but nonetheless, the investigative process can be rather time-consuming and rather challenging. But nonetheless, we are locating these persons, identifying them and charging them, where the evidence will sustain such a charge."

When asked about the increase in violent crime in the area where the latest shooting took place, Depatie said Timmins police is deploying resources to combat it by having a greater presence in certain areas of the city.

"This particular event of yesterday occurred during the afternoon hours, which is outside the norm, as it were, for this type of criminal activity," he said.

"But nonetheless, we are aware of the fact that certain areas are more prone to criminal activity and we deploy resources accordingly."

The allegations haven't been proven in court.

CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will continue to follow the story and provide updates as more details become available.