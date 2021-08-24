Toronto man, 24, dies after water rescue in Tiny Township
Staff
CTVNewsBarrie.ca
A 24-year-old Toronto man has died after being pulled from the waters of Balm Beach in Tiny Township on Monday evening.
Witnesses reported seeing a swimmer in distress and rushed to offer assistance about 200 metres from shore.
Police say the rescuers managed to get the man onto a paddleboard and back to shore, where they attempted to revive him.
Emergency crews arrived and took over CPR.
The man was rushed to a local hospital and then flown via Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto area hospital.
Police reported on Tuesday morning that the 24-year-old had succumbed to his injuries.
The victim's name is being withheld until his family has been notified.
OPP said an autopsy would be conducted in Toronto.
