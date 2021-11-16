Toronto man accused of sexual assault during massage therapy session

A Toronto man is due in court Tuesday afternoon, accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a massage therapy session.

Police allege a woman was sexually assaulted on June 19 near George and Adelaide Streets.

38-year-old Josef Pittman was arrested on July 30. He's charged with one count of Sexual Assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).