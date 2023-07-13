Toronto man allegedly drove into a parking enforcement officer over his parking permit
Toronto police arrested a man who allegedly hit an officer with his car after the officer questioned him over his parking permit.
The incident happened just after 12:20 p.m. on July 6 in the area of Glendale Avenue and Parkdale Road, near St. Joseph’s Health Centre, police say.
A parking enforcement officer was starting to investigate the possible misuse of an accessible parking permit and attempted to speak with the accused, police said.
Police allege the accused put the vehicle in drive and struck the parking enforcement officer with his vehicle. No details of the severity of the officer’s injuries, if any, were provided in the release.
David Mitchell Brandon, 30, of Toronto is facing charges of assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.
The charges have not been proven in court.
-
Emergency visa applications for Ukrainians fleeing war to end SaturdayCanada is expected to close applications for temporary emergency visas offered to Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression Saturday -- but hasn't announced whether it plans to offer long-term refuge.
-
Italians outraged after judge clears man of groping teen because contact was under 10 secondsItalians are using social media to denounce a court verdict clearing a school janitor of a sexual assault charge for groping a 17-year-old student because it only lasted 'around five/10 seconds.'
-
Firefighters essentially using 'bandanas' when battling wildfires: expertFirefighters do not have proper equipment when battling wildfires in Canada, one expert said, leading to adverse impacts on their health.
-
As inflation inches closer to 3 per cent, economists warn progress will stall this yearAs inflation inches closer to three per cent, economists are warning the steady monthly declines in annual price growth will stall and even potentially reverse in the second half of the year.
-
Refugees remain on Toronto streets over funding stalemate, no new federal money announcedMonths after $215 million in federal funding for refugee settlement in Toronto ran out, no new money was announced Friday to address what’s been described as a crisis playing out on its downtown streets.
-
Suspect taken into custody in Long Island serial killings, AP source saysA suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Friday.
-
Firefighter dies while battling wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C.British Columbia’s worsening wildfire battle has turned deadly in the Interior.
-
Second Sudbury man expected to receive sentence for fatal arson that killed 3The second man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to the fatal 2021 townhouse fire that killed three people in Sudbury's Flour Mill area is expected to receive his sentence from Justice Patrick Boucher on Friday.
-
Parksville sand-sculpting competition set to beginSand sculptors from around the world converge on Parksville this weekend and will begin sculpting Friday. On Thursday, they were on the beach for the "pound up," creating the foundations for their sculptures.