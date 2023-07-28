Toronto man allegedly made video recording of sexual assault

Toronto police have charged a man accused of recording an individual while he was sexually assaulting them.

Officers received a report of sexual assault at an apartment in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Scarlett Road on Nov. 23, 2022.

They learned that a man had allegedly sexually assaulted a person and “recorded the interaction on a hidden camera.”

Police later executed a search warrant on a home and seized electronic and computer equipment.

On Friday, police announced that they had arrested 55-year-old Dean Roberts in connection with the incident.

He is facing charges of sexual assault, voyeurism and publishing intimate images without consent.

“Police are concerned there may be more victims. Investigators are urging any person who believes they may be a victim to contact police,” a news release on Friday read.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.