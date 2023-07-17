Toronto man and 2 young children escape boat fire near Beausoleil Island

Three people, including two young children, escaped a boat fire over the weekend.

Provincial police say the fire happened on Friday near Sandpiper Bay and Beausoleil Island.

Police say the crew of the OPP patrol vessel Thomas P. Coffin extinguished the fire.

The cause is suspected to be mechanical and not suspicious, according to the OPP.

Police say a 39-year-old man and two children, ages two and four, of Toronto were uninjured.

OPP added the incident highlights that emergencies can happen on the water and "the importance of having your safety equipment in good operating order."

The vessel was towed from the scene.

Police say the damage to the boat was significant.