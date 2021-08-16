Toronto man arrested after allegedly following two young girls, exposing himself in mall
Toronto police have arrested a man who allegedly followed two female youths through a Midtown shopping centre before exposing himself Thursday.
The incident happened on Thursday at approximately 1:45 p.m. at the Yonge Eglinton Centre, the Toronto Police Service said.
At that time, a man followed the youths throughout the shopping centre and several stores, police said in a news release issued Sunday.
The man then allegedly exposed himself and began performing an indecent act.
On Sunday, Toronto police arrested nineteen-year-old Faizan Islam of Toronto.
Islam has been charged with three counts of criminal harassment, two counts of indecent exposure to a person under sixteen years of age and one count of committing an indecent act.
He is scheduled to appear in court at College Park on Aug. 16 at 10 a.m.
