Toronto man arrested after sexual assault in ride-share vehicle: police
CP24 Web Content Writer
Codi Wilson
Police say an arrest has been made after a person was sexually assaulted by a passenger in a ride-share vehicle in the city’s east end on Saturday.
According to Toronto police, officers were called to the intersection of Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. for an indecent exposure incident in the area.
Police allege that a victim ordered a ride-share vehicle and when it arrived, a male passenger was already in the car.
Shortly after the victim got into the vehicle, they were sexually assaulted by the other passenger, police said.
The victim exited the vehicle and notified police.
Police said 25-year-old Mohammad Khan, of Toronto, has been charged with committing an indecent act in a public place and sexual assault.
