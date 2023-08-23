Toronto man arrested for uttering threats, assaulting parking enforcement officer: police

A Toronto man has been arrested after allegedly threatening and assaulting a parking enforcement officer.

Police say the incident occurred on Aug. 19, near the intersection of Manor Road East and Bayview Avenue in Toronto. It is alleged that the parking enforcement officer was patrolling the area, and issued a violation notice to an illegally parked vehicle.

Police say the accused then approached the officer and began making racial slurs before threatening to assault him. The officer then got into his vehicle, and when the accused began punching the window amidst continued threats to the officer, according to police.

Seyed Hashemi Pour, 53, of Toronto, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer and uttering threats

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 17 in Toronto.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.