Toronto man arrested for uttering threats, assaulting parking enforcement officer: police
A Toronto man has been arrested after allegedly threatening and assaulting a parking enforcement officer.
Police say the incident occurred on Aug. 19, near the intersection of Manor Road East and Bayview Avenue in Toronto. It is alleged that the parking enforcement officer was patrolling the area, and issued a violation notice to an illegally parked vehicle.
Police say the accused then approached the officer and began making racial slurs before threatening to assault him. The officer then got into his vehicle, and when the accused began punching the window amidst continued threats to the officer, according to police.
Seyed Hashemi Pour, 53, of Toronto, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer and uttering threats
He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 17 in Toronto.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.
-
Malique Calloo extradited to Windsor to face first-degree murder chargeOne of Canada’s most wanted fugitives has been extradited from Michigan to Windsor, where he will stand trial for first-degree murder.
-
Here's what's planned for Art Hop this year in K-WA rooftop concert, an arts market and a “secret field trip” to an undisclosed location in the Cambridge woods are among the events planned for the second edition of Art Hop.
-
U.S. father and son inundated with chips and ketchup after famed road trip to CanadaWithin days of an American father-son duo returning home from a road trip to the homeland of ketchup chips, dozens of Heinz bottles arrived on their doorstep.
-
Northern Ont. suspect charged with making threats also charged with arsonA 38-year-old suspect in Kirkland Lake has been charged with setting a fire in July, and for making drunken threats in August.
-
'Completely unbelievable': B.C. tenant facing eviction doubts landlord's daughter wants cramped basementVancouver resident Crystal Cornthwaite has been told her landlord’s daughter wants to move into the basement apartment where she currently pays below market rent – an eviction scenario advocates say has become increasingly common since B.C. made renovictions more difficult.
-
Frequent rainfall has some taking strong measures to keep mosquitoes awayWith hot and rainy conditions taking over the summer season in Windsor-Essex, some are taking strong measures to keep the mosquitoes away — particularly those who want to enjoy their backyards.
-
Local organizations are calling on Londoners to donate school supplies to students in needIt’s that time of year again, when students head back to class and parents stock up on back-to-school supplies. But for many households, the rising cost of living has made the process more difficult.
-
Police investigate two similar HRM gas station robberiesHalifax Regional Police are investigating two recent robberies, one at the Irving Circle K Convenience Store on Inglis Street in Halifax on Monday night.
-
Saskatoon great grandmother has been driving school buses for over 45 yearsOrleen Smith has been driving school buses since 1976 and has no plans to retire from the industry.