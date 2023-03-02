Toronto man arrested in 2022 home invasion robbery in Simcoe County
A Toronto man faces charges in connection with an early morning home invasion and robbery in Bradford West Gwillimbury that occurred last year.
South Simcoe police say officers were called to a house in the area of Professor Day Drive and West Park Avenue on Feb. 22, 2022, after four suspects allegedly forced their way into the residence and demanded cash and other items.
They say the suspects fled the scene in a getaway vehicle parked on the street. Peel Regional Police later recovered the vehicle.
No one was injured.
On Wednesday this week, officers arrested a 28-year-old man who faces charges of robbery, break and enter, and wearing a disguise with intent.
The remaining three suspects have yet to be identified.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, adding they believe this incident was targeted and there is no concern for the public's safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective on the case via email or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
