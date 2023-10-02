Toronto man arrested in connection with deadly shooting near Kensington Market in August; victim identified

Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting near Toronto's Kensington Market in August.

The incident happened on Aug. 21, near College Street and Spadina Avenue, at approximately 4:52 a.m.

Investigators alleged that, during an interaction involving several men, a firearm was discharged two to three times, and one of the males was struck.

The victim was transported to hospital but did not survive.

In a release issued on Monday, police identified the deceased as 41-year-old Toronto resident Oluwatobi “Tobi” Alaga.

Police also said that, on Sept. 30, officers placed 26-year-old Carlos Swaby-Palacios, of Toronto, under arrest in the Innisfil, Ont. area and charged him with one count of first-degree murder.

The charges against him have yet to be tested in court. The accused made his first appearance on Oct. 1 at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre.

A release issued by Toronto police Monday said that officers

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.