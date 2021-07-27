Toronto man arrested in connection with Pickering shooting
The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has made an arrest in connection with a shooting that took place in Pickering in September 2020.
On September 25, DRPS’s West Division responded to a residence in the area of Whites Road and Sheppard Avenue in Pickering where a male victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds.
After an investigation lasting ten months, DRPS arrested a suspect on July 26.
Colin Olafemi, a 32-year-old resident of Toronto, has been charged with thirteen criminal code offences, according to police, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, possessing stolen property and a number of firearm charges.
Anyone with any new information pertaining to the investigation is asked to contact DRPS at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2565/2526.
Tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 reward, according to police.
