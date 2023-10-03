Toronto man charged after allegedly assaulting woman before operating boat while impaired

A 29-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting a woman before taking a boat out onto Lake Scugog while impaired.

Durham police say its officers were called to the area of Regional Road 21 and Highway 12 in Port Perry, Ont. at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Sept. 30, where it had been reported that a man was assaulting a woman on the side of the roadway.

Officers located a woman who was treated for minor injuries on the scene.

The suspect was able to flee the scene prior to officers arriving, police said.

After a reported suspect sighting at the Port Perry Marina, located at 215 Water St., responding officers said they located the man operating a boat on Lake Scugog. His boat was towed back to the marina, where he was arrested, police said.

The suspect, who police did not identify within the release, was charged with one count of assault and one count of failure to comply with a breath demand.

Police said he was released on an undertaking.

Investigators are asking anyone with information pertaining to this incident to contact Durham police's Major Crime Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5395 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.