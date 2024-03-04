Toronto man charged after allegedly following one woman, sexually assaulting another

A 31-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly following one woman, and shortly after, sexually assaulting another at a university campus in downtown Toronto.

The incidents happened on Sunday in the area of Gould and Victoria streets, near Toronto Metropolitan University.

Toronto police said that they responded to a call for a sexual assault at around 11 a.m.

According to investigators, a woman was walking in the area when she was allegedly approached by a man. She then made her way towards the university campus when he allegedly followed her and made inappropriate remarks toward her.

Officers said she notified campus security and he fled.

Shortly after, police said another woman was heading to class when she was also allegedly approached by the accused and sexually assaulted.

Police said that the victim campus security, who notified them. The man was arrested a short time later.

Yevgeni Vitaliyovych Guley, 31, of Toronto, has been charged with one count each of sexual assault and uttering threats, and four counts of breach of probation. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.