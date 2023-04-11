Toronto man charged after allegedly posing as police, sexually assaulting woman

A 36-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after he allegedly posed as a police officer in Pickering and sexually assaulted a woman he’d met online.

On March 28, Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) launched a sexual assault investigation.

Police told CP24.com that a male suspect met a woman on an unspecified "online dating platform" and identified himself to her as a police officer to gain her trust.

They said that the victim then attended the suspect’s home where the suspect allegedly assaulted and sexually assaulted her. On Wednesday morning, DRPS said the suspect actually attended the victim's residence in Durham Region and that the incident occurred there.

“Through the investigation it was determined that he was in fact not a police officer,” DRPS said in a news release.

Ahmed Moustafa, 36, of Toronto, has been charged with one count each of assault and sexual assault, and two counts of impersonating a peace officer.

Durham Regional police are looking to speak with anyone with information that could assist them in identifying other potential victims who may have been contacted by the accused. Investigators said the accused may have used various online dating platforms to meet his victims.