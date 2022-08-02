Toronto man charged after woman alleges she was sexually assaulted during massage

Toronto police say a man has been charged after a woman was sexual assaulted during a massage.

Investigators say a woman arranged to get treated by a massage therapist at a business in the city's north on Oct. 8 of last year.

They say she was then sexually assaulted during the treatment.

Police say a suspect was arrested on July 27.

The suspect, a 53-year-old man, has been charged with sexual assault.

Police have released an image of the suspect as part of their investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2022.