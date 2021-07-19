Toronto man charged after woman is sexually assaulted in East York apartment elevator
Charges have been laid in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in the elevator of an East York apartment building over the weekend.
Emergency crews were called to a building on Thorncliffe Park Drive, near Overlea Boulevard and Millwood Road, around 11 a.m. after receiving a report of a sexual assault.
Investigators say that a 40-year-old woman entered an elevator with a man, who then allegedly exposed himself once the doors were closed.
When the woman tried to leave the elevator, police allege the man pulled her back in before sexually assaulting her.
The suspect then fled the building, investigators said.
On Monday, police said that a suspect, identified as 24-year-old Toronto resident David Simonic, had been taken into custody in connection with the incident. He is facing numerous charges, including sexual assault and forcible confinement.
Simonic is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
Investigators said Monday they are concerned there may be more victims. Anyone with information is being urged to contact 416-808-5300 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously
