Toronto man charged in connection with sexual assault of boy 20 years ago
Toronto police have arrested a man after a boy was sexually assaulted over 20 years ago and investigators believe there could be more victims.
A man allegedly befriended a boy between 2000 and 2003, Toronto police said in a press release on Thursday.
During that time, the boy was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions, police said.
It is unknown how old the boy was at the time of the incidents and where they occurred.
On Tuesday, police made an arrest in connection with the investigation.
Toronto resident Warren Eugene, 60, has been charged with five counts of sexual interference with a person under the age of 16, five counts of sexual assault, indecent act and exposure and removal of a child from Canada.
Eugene is set to appear in court on September 22.
Police are concerned that there could be other victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
