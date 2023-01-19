Toronto man charged in death of 70-year-old mother

A Toronto man has been charged in connection with the death of his 70-year-old mother – the city’s first homicide of the year.

Toronto police said they attended a medical call in the area of Finch Avenue East and Seneca Hill Drive at around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

First responders found an injured woman in medical distress and tried to save her. However, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, police identified the woman as Joy Barnwell of Toronto. They have not revealed the cause of death.

Police said a man was taken into custody at the scene. He has been identified as 27-year-old Michael Rawlins of Toronto.

Rawlins is facing a second-degree murder charge. He appeared in court on Thursday.

“I want to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident,” Toronto police spokesperson Const. Alex Li said, confirming that Rawlins is the victim’s son.

Homicide investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.