Toronto man charged in stabbing that left another man dead

A 22-year-old man has been charged after a stabbing in North York left another man dead on Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 10:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a stabbing near Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue.

Toronto police said a group of people were involved in a fight near a bike trail. Upon arrival, officers located two men with multiple stab wounds.

One victim, a 24-year-old man from Newcastle, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, a 25-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said he is now in stable condition.

On Wednesday, police announced that they had charged a suspect, identified as Haroon Imran, of Toronto, with manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Toronto police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com