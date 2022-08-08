Toronto man charged in Sudbury court house bomb threat
A 25-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and brought to northern Ontario following a phoney bomb threat at the Sudbury courthouse Friday, police say.
The courthouse was evacuated after 911 operators received a phone call at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 5 saying "a bomb had been left inside the courthouse and that it was set to explode," Sudbury police said in a news release.
When no suspicious packages or explosive devices were found during a thorough search of the building, people were allowed to re-enter and court resumed.
Toronto police arrested the suspect on Saturday after he was identified by Sudbury detectives.
The accused is charged with false message, public mischief, uttering threats, mischief under $5,000 and making harassing phone calls. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for criminal harassment upon his return to Greater Sudbury, police said.
He is was held in custody over the weekend and is scheduled to appear in court at some time Monday.
The allegations have not been proven in court.
