Toronto man charged with drug trafficking in Kitchener


A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)

Waterloo regional police have arrested a Toronto man following a traffic stop in Kitchener.

Police say around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, they stopped a vehicle on Kinzie Avenue near Weber Street East.

Officers seized suspected cannabis, several cell phones and a large quantity of Canadian currency.

Police say a 33-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with the following offences:

  • Trafficking in substance – other drugs
  • Failing to surrender insurance card
  • Failing to surrender permit for motor vehicle
  • Driving vehicle with cannabis readily available

The man was held in custody for a bail hearing.

