Toronto man charged with drug trafficking in Simcoe Muskoka

A Toronto man faces charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Simcoe County and Muskoka.

According to provincial police, officers with the Street Crime and K9 units executed a search warrant on Friday, allegedly seizing a quantity of cocaine and crack cocaine with a street value of roughly $40,000.

Police say they also found drug trafficking paraphernalia and Canadian cash.

Officers charged the 57-year-old accused with drug trafficking, possession of stolen property under $5,000, and four counts of operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code.

He has since been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in a Bradford court next month.