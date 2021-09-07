Toronto man charged with murder after parents found dead inside home

A 26-year-old Toronto man is facing murder charges after his parents were found dead inside a home over the weekend.

Investigators say they were called to 15 Pin Lane, located near Kington and Scarborough Golf Roads, on Sunday just before 8 p.m. to perform a “check on the wellbeing of the occupants.”

When officers entered the home, they discovered two deceased people suffering from obvious signs of trauma. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, police said that a suspect, identified as 26-year-old Toronto resident Kyle Sequeira, had been taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the incident.

The next day, investigators identified the victims as 65-year-old Lynette Sequeira and 68-year-old Francis Sequeira, 68. Both are Toronto residents.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that Kyle Sequeira is the son of the victims.

The investigation is still ongoing.