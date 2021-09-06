Toronto man charged with murder after police discover two people dead inside home

A 26-year-old man is facing murder charges after two people were found dead inside a Toronto home.

Police said they were called to 15 Pin Lane, located in the Kingston and Scarborough Golf Club roads area, on Saturday just before 8 p.m.

When officers entered a home to check on the wellbeing of the occupants, police said they discovered two people with obvious signs of trauma.

Police said they were both pronounced dead on scene.

Toronto man Kyle Sequeira has been charged with two counts of second degree murder.

Police are not releasing the identities of the victims at this time.