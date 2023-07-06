Toronto man charged with murder of woman living in North York shelter

A Toronto man has been charged with murder after he allegedly killed a woman living in a North York shelter last month.

A news release issued by Toronto police Wednesday said that on June 30, just after 12:30 p.m., officers received a call to assist shelter staff in removing a man and woman from the property, located near Yorkland Boulevard and Consumers Road.

Responding officers found the woman dead within the apartment. Police are withholding her identity.

Kenneth Bellamy, 43, was arrested at the scene and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

He made his first court appearance at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on July 1.

