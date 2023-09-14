Toronto man charged with Sault murder in 'random act of violence'

A 25-year-old man from Toronto is facing murder and other charges in connection with stabbing attacks in Sault Ste. Marie last week.

Steven Jones is charged in connection with the death of 22-year-old Taylor Marshall, whose body was found Sept. 7 in a multi-unit residential building on John Street.

Police are unsure what time she was killed, but they said both Marshall’s death and a second stabbing victim “were random acts of violence.”

“Both of those incidents were believed to be random acts of violence and were believed to be … only one perpetrator involved," said Insp. Brent Duguay.

"This accused has been identified and, once again, is from Toronto, Ont. We believe he attended our community just a few short days before the attacks occurred.”

Jones has been in custody since his arrest in connection with the stabbing attack on the boardwalk, also Sept. 7.

“It was determined the victim sustained significant stab wounds resulting in their death,” police said in a news release Thursday.

“Video and physical evidence lead investigators to tie the accused to the homicide. The victim and the accused were not known to each other.”

After the first victim was killed, police believe the accused headed to the boardwalk, where the second victim was attacked with a knife.

Duguay said they believe Jones contacted border officials on the day of the attacks.

“We believe there was a previous investigation with regards to Canada Customs," he said.

"They may have been down in the area after leaving Canada Customs.”

“I’d like to especially thank the Marshall family who have been very patient through all this ordeal," Duguay added.

"Obviously the community has suffered, not only with the loss of our officer earlier in the week, but with his tragic homicide and we understand they’re looking for answers.”

None of the charges has been proven in court.