Toronto man charged with setting woman on fire on TTC bus to appear in court today
A man charged with setting a woman on fire on a TTC bus last week is set to appear in court today for a bail hearing.
The suspect is facing four charges in connection with the incident, including attempted murder and assault with a weapon.
On Friday, June 17, police said a man on board a bus at Kipling Station allegedly poured flammable liquid on a female passenger and ignited her on fire.
The woman, believed to be in her 20s, suffered second and third-degree burns. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Police said the suspect fled the area but was later located and taken into custody.
On Sunday, police identified the suspect and said they are treating the incident as a suspected hate-motivated crime.
Police said the suspect and the victim were unknown to each other and that the attack was an isolated incident.
The suspect is scheduled to appear in court today at 10 a.m.
With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar
