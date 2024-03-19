Toronto man charged with sexual assault after offering to teach victim English: police

A Toronto man previously charged with sexually assaulting a woman whom he offered to teach English has been arrested following a similar incident.

The victim reported the alleged sexual assaults to police on Feb. 13 and said the suspect had offered to teach her the language after they met, police said in a March 19 news release.

Investigators said sometime after their first meeting, the suspect “convinced” the victim to attend his residence near Bloor Street West and Brock Avenue, in the city’s Dufferin Grove neighbourhood. She was allegedly sexually assaulted at that location on two separate occasions, they said.

A third sexual assault, which allegedly occurred at a commercial building in the area of Yonge and Wellington streets, was also reported to police.

Police said the suspect is known to frequent libraries, although it's unclear where he met the victim.

Thirty-four-year-old Toronto resident Cong Thanh Pham is facing three counts of sexual assault in connection with the alleged incidents.

Investigators confirmed to CTV News Toronto that Pham was previously charged with sexually assaulting a woman who he offered to teach English last summer. He was charged with sexual assault and disobey court order in connection with that incident. The status of those charges is not known.

Police believe there may be other victims and released an updated image of the accused on Tuesday.