Toronto man charged with theft at Cambridge business

A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)

A 37-year-old Toronto man has been charged theft after police were called to a Cambridge business.

The incident happened Sunday at about 4:25 p.m. on Goddard Crescent.

Police said the suspect was at the scene when officers arrived.

The Toronto man is facing charges of theft under $5,000, and operate unsafe vehicle and defective brakes. 


