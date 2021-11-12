Toronto man faces more than 90 charges in connection to a child luring investigation
A Toronto man is facing more than 90 charges after he allegedly lured children into sending him sexually exploitative photos and videos.
In March, Toronto police said they arrested 36-year-old Ramanan Pathmanathan while carrying out a search warrant in the Wynford Drive and Don Valley Parkway area.
Pathmanathan, who police allege used several online profiles to lure children into sending him exploitative photos and videos, was charged with 25 offences.
Police said following Pathmanthan’s arrest, the investigation continued and in September he was handed another 68 charges.
In total, he now faces 93 charges, including 18 counts of child luring, nine counts of invitation to sexual touching, and 10 counts of making child pornography.
Pathmanathan may not have used his real photo when communicating online, police said.
Police said he used more than a dozen different online names.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and they are concerned there may be more victims.
Anyone with information is being urged to call 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
