Toronto man faces nearly 40 charges after allegedly stealing from multiple vehicles

Toronto police have laid nearly 40 charges against a 51-year-old man after items were stolen from inside multiple vehicles.

On Monday, officers were called down to the area of Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East for reports of a damaged vehicle.

Police say a man allegedly smashed the windows of several vehicles before stealing valuables or money inside. The details of the valuables or the quantity of money stolen were not provided.

Toronto police officers from 41 Division identified over 31 victims and "completed 14 occurrences" at various addresses, where they were able to identify a suspect and arrest him.

Jamie Mihailovich of Toronto is facing various charges including 33 counts of mischief, two counts of theft, two counts of fraud and a fail to comply with release order in connection with the investigation.

Mihailovich appeared in court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.