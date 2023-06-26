Toronto man facing charges after allegedly driving while impaired: police

A 32-year-old Torontonian is facing charges after allegedly driving while impaired and prohibited to operate a vehicle, according to police.

Last Wednesday, at around 8 p.m., Toronto police said they were called to the area of Wickson Trail and Blackwater Crescent in Scarborough for reports of an accident.

A 34-year-old man driving a blue Honda Civic was heading eastbound on Wickson Trail. A 32-year-old man driving a silver Toyota Corolla was travelling westbound on the same street, when the two vehicles crashed into each other, head-on.

The driver of the Honda and a 38-year-old passenger in the same car were rushed to the hospital. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries while the passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

Both the driver and 31-year-old passenger of the Toyota were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, police arrested and charged 32-year-old Daren Rampersaud. He is facing an operation of a conveyance while prohibited charge and three counts of operation of a conveyance while impaired causing bodily harm.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.