Toronto man facing charges after allegedly driving while impaired: police
A 32-year-old Torontonian is facing charges after allegedly driving while impaired and prohibited to operate a vehicle, according to police.
Last Wednesday, at around 8 p.m., Toronto police said they were called to the area of Wickson Trail and Blackwater Crescent in Scarborough for reports of an accident.
A 34-year-old man driving a blue Honda Civic was heading eastbound on Wickson Trail. A 32-year-old man driving a silver Toyota Corolla was travelling westbound on the same street, when the two vehicles crashed into each other, head-on.
The driver of the Honda and a 38-year-old passenger in the same car were rushed to the hospital. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries while the passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.
Both the driver and 31-year-old passenger of the Toyota were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
On Monday, police arrested and charged 32-year-old Daren Rampersaud. He is facing an operation of a conveyance while prohibited charge and three counts of operation of a conveyance while impaired causing bodily harm.
The charges have not been proven in court.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
