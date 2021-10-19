Toronto man facing charges following string of sexual assaults allegedly involving children

A Toronto man who allegedly sexually assaulted a number of people, including children, earlier this month is facing charges and police believe there may be additional victims.

The first incident occurred between Oct.1 and Oct. 2 at a hotel in the area of Front Street West and York Street when a man entered the property and sexually assaulted a number of people, police said.

Ten days later, police said officers were called to the Toronto Island Ferry Terminal when a man who was standing by the entrance was reportedly approached by a stranger on a bicycle.

Police said that the man was sexually assaulted by the stranger.

Prasanna Mondal, 24, of Toronto, was subsequently arrested and charged with sexual assault. He would appear in a Toronto courtroom via video link on Oct. 13 and was released.

The very next day, police said that officers responded to a call for a suspicious incident at a daycare centre on Algonquin Island on Toronto Island.

At that time, police allege that a man was outside the facility as the children were being released and he sexually assaulted a “number of children.”

Mondal was arrested a second time and charged with sexual interference. He appeared in a Toronto courtroom via video link on Oct. 15.

Police also noted that Mondal advertises his service as a nanny on Canadiannanny.ca.

Investigators believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with information related to the incidents is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.