Toronto man facing five counts of sexual assault following incidents in Yonge-Eglinton area
A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing a number of charges in connection with “multiple” alleged sexual assaults in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue West.
In a news release issued Monday, police said officers were called to the area a number of times between Jan. 14 and Feb. 11 for reports of a sexual assault.
Police said at various times and locations near the intersection, a man approached women walking by and then sexually assaulted them.
Three women have come forward so far in connection with the investigation, including one woman who said she was sexually assaulted by the suspect on two different days, police said.
Police identified the suspect as Jahmore Azziz Walker-White. He’s charged with five counts of sexual assault, five counts of fail to comply with probation, and criminal harassment.
He’s scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Feb. 13.
Investigators believe there are other victims.
Police are asking anyone with information about the alleged incidents to contact them at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
