Toronto man guilty of manslaughter in death of toddler

A Toronto man has been found guilty of manslaughter in connection with the death of a toddler two years ago.

The incident occurred on March 19, 2021. According to police, officers were called to a hospital in the city's west end to investigate a sudden death.

A two-year-old child had died after being brought to the hospital in medical distress.

A post-mortem examination determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma, and the homicide unit took over the investigation.

A few months later, a suspect identified as Rodrigo Flores-Romero was charged with second-degree murder. At the time, police said the suspect and toddler knew each other.

On Friday, Flores-Romero's lawyer confirmed to CTV News Toronto that his client had been found not guilty of the charge and was convicted of manslaughter instead.

Flores-Romero’s sentencing will be held at a later date. A manslaughter conviction can lead to a maximum life sentence in jail.