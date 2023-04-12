Toronto man protests at Ontario cemetery in hopes headstones of 'forgotten' Black settlers unearthed, restored

A Toronto man chained himself to a sign as part of a hunger strike at a historic cemetery in Niagara-on-the-Lake this week in an attempt to get the town to pay to unearth and restore the headstones of Black settlers.

"It was an act of desperation, I've been trying for the last nearly two years to convince the Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake to do the right thing, to provide some respect to the folks who are buried there," James Russell, 76, told CTV News Toronto.

Russell chained himself to the Negro Burial Ground sign at the Niagara Baptist Church Memorial Ground at 12 p.m. on Monday, but ended his protest Tuesday evening to return home for a family matter.

Russell says he took a personal interest in the cemetery when, after multiple trips to the area, he noticed a sign commemorating not a burial ground, but an empty field.

In May 2021, Russell paid $2,400 dollars for ground-penetrating radar on the site after petitioning the town.

"We found 28 graves and 19 headstones,” he said.

The burial ground dates back to 1830 when a Baptist church was on the site.

"The folks who are buried there travelled hundreds of miles at night to a country they knew nothing about and we have rendered them anonymous and not only do we not know, but their descendants don't know where they're buried,’ Russell said. “It's a matter of respect."

A firm quoted Russell $59,000 to unearth, clean and restore the headstones which he argues the town should pay.

"You've owned that property for the last 140 years, that's when the Baptist Church turned it over and successive town councils have stalled, and now you're stalling," Russell said.

Town officials tell CTV News council is aware of the situation at the Negro Burial Ground and is committed to honouring those buried at the cemetery and preserving heritage in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The town's mayor has been to the site and met with Russell.

“When speaking to Mr. Russell, I have expressed the Town's desire and commitment to working through the appropriate steps to restore and preserve the burial ground," Lord Mayor Zalepa said in a statement to CTV News Toronto.

Zalepa adds that proper process and due diligence are essential to successfully restoring this site.

"Town Council understands the importance of this historic burial ground and is committed to a respectful investigation and restoration process that meets all legislative requirements," the statement read.

An archaeological assessment is currently being conducted by a licensed archaeologist hired by the town. A report is anticipated to be received near the end of April and council will then decide next steps, it says.

The town notes any work plans must be approved by the Bereavement Authority of Ontario and Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries' prior to project initiation.

"The Town will work cooperatively with these parties as it respectfully investigates and restores this important burial site and resting place of the parishioners buried there," Marnie Cluckie, Chief Administrative Officer, said.

Niagara-on-the-Lake has partnered with a local community group Friends of the Forgotten who also have an interest in reviving the cemetery.

The group has conducted research and so far identified 15 individuals buried there.

"The people that are buried here, were coming up from the underground railroad, they were coming across seeking freedom, getting away from slavery," said board member Rene Bertschi.

The group has been fundraising for its efforts to help lead the burial ground's long-term restoration and preservation process.

Frustrated with how officials are responding, Russell is vowing to continue to mount pressure and is planning another protest in June.