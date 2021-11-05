Toronto man says he was robbed of $300,000 Lamborghini, $80,000 in belongings during carjacking

A Toronto man says he is in shock after his $300,000 Lamborghini, along with about $80,000 of belongings, were stolen when carjackers opened the door of his car while he was driving and pulled him out.

Peng Bao said he was dropping off a colleague late Thursday night around Yonge and Bloor streets when a person came out of nowhere and opened the driver's door of his blue Lamborghini Urus, leaned over him and unbuckled his seat belt.

"His face and my face were only one inch apart," Bao told CTV News Toronto on Friday. "I was trying to fight back at first but then I saw a knife."

The 27-year-old said the suspects yelled racial slurs at him before he was thrown to the ground, punched in the head, and kicked.

He said the suspects demanded he hand over the key to his Lamborghini, which he did while pleading with them not to hurt him.

Bao said within a minute of the suspects opening his door, they were driving away with his car.

Meanwhile, he said his colleague ran into her nearby condo to alert security and call 911.

Toronto police confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Friday they were called just before midnight for reports of a robbery and carjacking.

They said the investigation is ongoing and no suspect descriptions are available.

Bao said police and paramedics arrived quickly and took a statement from him, but he did not require any medical treatment.

He said expensive watches, two phones, a wallet, handbag and glasses were in the car when it was taken. He said those items are worth about $80,000.

Bao said he has owned the car, which was a gift from his parents, for about two years.

He said he spoke with his insurance company on Friday and believes he will be covered for his losses.

Bao said he's thankful he's not physically injured but has been left mentally traumatized. He said whenever he closes his eyes he gets violent flashbacks from the robbery.

"I came to Canada when I was in high school, which is 11 years ago," Bao, who founded a tech start-up in Toronto, said. "I never thought a crime would happen to me."

"It really, really shocked me."