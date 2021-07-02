Toronto man searching for missing emotiona support dog spooked by fireworks

A Toronto man is looking for assistance in returning his emotional support dog after the dog was spooked by Canada Day fireworks.

Kiernyn Campbell has had his emotional support dog, Bentley, for four years.

“I take him everywhere with me and I am at a loss for what else to do,” Campbell told CTV News Toronto on Friday.

“He is a huge support in my life,” Campbell said, adding that the dog helps him to manage daily stress.

On July 1, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Campbell was walking Bentley on Torrens Avenue in East York when fireworks were lit off.

“[Bentley] slipped out of his collar in a panic and took off towards Pape [Avenue],” Campbell said.

Campbell has posted photos in the area and has contacted Eddie’s Lost Dog Network, but so far there has been no sign of Bentley.

Campbell asks anyone who may spot Bentley to call him 519-276-0220, but not to call out to Bentley, as this might “spook him further.”

If anyone locates Bentley, they can also call 3-1-1, as he is already reported as lost.