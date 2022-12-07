Toronto man wanted after allegedly attempting to kill a woman in her apartment

Toronto police are looking for a 27-year-old man who allegedly tried to kill a woman in North York last week.

Police said on Dec. 2, a man went into a woman’s apartment in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area, where he allegedly assaulted her and “committed numerous acts of violence.”

On Wednesday, police announced that a warrant had been issued for the suspect, identified as Toronto resident Alfredo Reyes Ramirez.

He is wanted for 13 charges, including attempted murder, break and enter, three counts of assault/choking, and forcible confinement.

Police also released a photo of the suspect, asking for the public’s help locating him. Ramirez is described as five-foot-six, 190 pounds, with short black hair, a short black goatee on his chin, and a tattoo of a cross on his right wrist.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.