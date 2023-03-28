Toronto man wanted after allegedly threatening loss prevention officer with knife
Police are looking for a 35-year-old man from Toronto after he allegedly threatened a loss prevention officer with a knife in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood on Sunday.
Patrick Evangeliste-Tavernier is wanted for robbery, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and possessing a weapon for committing an offence, according to a release issued by Toronto Police Service Tuesday.
Police say the incident happened near Gerrard Street East and Marjory Avenue, just north of Dundas Street East.
The accused stands six-foot-two and is approximately 170 lbs, with an average build and brown hair, according to the release. He has multiple tattoos, including ‘LIVE’ on his right knuckles, and half a Canadian flag, half a Quebec flag on the left side of his neck, it says.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.
News Release - Man wanted in a Robbery investigation, Gerrard Street East and Marjory Avenue area, Patrick Evangeliste-Tavernier, 35, Image releasedhttps://t.co/wHNiMYIxor pic.twitter.com/QwMOJLxMtJ— Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) March 29, 2023
-
Male found dead in SUV, Edmonton homicide detectives on the casePolice are looking for help in the suspicious death of a male found dead in a vehicle in northwest Edmonton Wednesday morning.
-
Police release photos of man accused of sexual assault in North York over the weekendToronto police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in North York on Sunday.
-
Man assaulted aboard TTC subway train: Toronto policeA male victim has been assaulted in an altercation aboard a TTC subway train, Toronto police say.
-
N.S. regulator gathers info on Ozempic prescriptions written to U.S. patientsAfter British Columbia singled out a Nova Scotia practitioner for writing thousands of Ozempic prescriptions to Americans through pharmacies in metro Vancouver, officials in Nova Scotia began looking into the matter.
-
Woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in East Vancouver: VPDA 40-year-old woman is in critical condition in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in East Vancouver Tuesday night.
-
RCMP arrest 5 while executing search warrant at Wet'suwet'en protest campRCMP officers executed a search warrant at a protest camp on Wet'suwet'en traditional territory near the under-construction Coastal GasLink pipeline Wednesday.
-
Man stabbed in brawl on York University campus: policeToronto police are investigating after a brawl on York University’s campus led to a man’s stabbing.
-
Kitchener man facing multiple weapons charges, police sayA 27-year-old Kitchener man is facing two dozen charges, including possession of a restricted firearm with ammo, after being arrested on an outstanding warrant, according to Waterloo regional police.
-
Edmonton space start-up looking to the stars as it prepares for first satellite launchAn Edmonton-based company will launch its first satellite into space early next month, an achievement it hopes will help cement the emerging sector in the city.