Toronto man wanted for attempted murder on Manitoulin Island

Police on Manitoulin Island are searching for an 'armed and dangerous' suspect after a shooting in M'Chigeeng First Nation on Saturday night.

Officers with UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service were called to a home on Bebonang Street just before 10 p.m. Feb. 26 due to a weapons complaint, police said in a news release.

It was determined 37-year-old Prince Almando Graham, of Toronto, entered the home and shot the victim, police said.

"When officers arrived on scene, they located a 30-year-old male who had been shot. The male was transported to the hospital to receive treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries," UCCM police said.

"This is believed to be a targeted and isolated incident."

M'Chigeeng First Nation Chief Linda Debassige said in a community update that the victim is a non-band member from southern Ontario.

With the help of the Ontario Provincial Police criminal investigations unit, detectives canvassed the area for evidence.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Graham, who is being accused of attempted murder using a restricted or prohibited firearm, pointing a firearm, handling a weapon in a careless manner, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

"The accused fled the scene prior to police arrival which initiated an expansive search of identified residences and associated vehicles throughout the communities on Manitoulin Island," police said.

"The public is reminded that if they observe Prince Graham, do not attempt to approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous."

The weapon used in the incident has not been found.

"We know that there are members of our community who are housing drug dealers and are participating in illegal activity," Debassige said.

"M'Chigeeng First Nation does not condone this type of violence and horrific acts that puts our community at continued risk."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call UCCM Police at 705-377-7135 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.