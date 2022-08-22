Toronto man wanted in connection with fatal double shooting inside King West nightclub

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 26-year-old man wanted in connection with deadly double shooting at a King West nightclub.

On Sunday, July 17, shortly after 3 a.m., gunshots rang out inside EFS Social Club at 647 King St. W., just east of Bathurst Street.

At the scene, emergency responders found a 26-year-old Pardeep Brar, of Brampton. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries. Brar is Toronto’s 39th murder victim of the year.

A 24-year-old woman was also located injured inside the establishment. She was taken to hospital in serious condition, but has since been released.

Police are now looking for 26-year-old Abdirahman Jimale, of Toronto. He is wanted for first-degree murder, attempt murder, and aggravated assault.

Police said Jimale should be considered armed, violent and dangerous. Anyone who locates this individual is being urged to not approach him, but instead call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

On July 29, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario announced it has issued an order suspending EFS Social Club’s liquor licence “immediately” and will begin proceedings to revoke the licence.

The regulatory body is alleging the establishment violated a condition of its licence which required that “every entrance to the premises during operating hours be staffed with at least one security person equipped with a metal detector and that the device be used on every person entering the facility, with no exception.”

“Those who hold liquor licences in Ontario are required to operate with honesty and integrity. In the public interest, they also must fulfill the obligations under the LLCA and the conditions on their licence. The AGCO takes a compliance-focused approach to regulation, and our goal is to work proactively with licensees to meet their regulatory obligations. But in cases that involve a significant breach impacting the public interest, the AGCO will take strong regulatory action to protect the public,” the regulatory body’s registrar and CEO Tom Mungham said in the release.

The AGCO says that it reviewed surveillance footage from the night of the shooting, which led it to believe “that a metal detector was not being used on every person entering the facility.”

-with files from Chris Fox