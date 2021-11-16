Toronto man wanted on Canada-wide warrant believed to have fled to Jamaica: police

Peel Regional Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a Brampton man in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in a Mississauga home in April.

On Apr. 18, at approximately 6:30 a.m., police say Brampton resident Dwayne Watson, 38, was fatally shot and pronounced dead in a residence in the area of Goreway and Morningstar drives.

After months of investigation, a Canada-wide warrant was issued by Peel police’s Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau for Berris Ford-Livingston, a 42-year-old male from Brampton. Ford-Livingston is wanted for manslaughter in connection with the shooting.

In a statement released Tuesday, police say they believe Livingston has fled to Jamaica.

Police are asking anyone with information pertaining to this investigation to contact them at 905-453-2121 extension 3205.