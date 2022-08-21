Toronto man wanted on first-degree murder charge, Canada-wide arrest warrant issued

Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a Toronto man wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman.

Investigators identified Dylon Dowman, 33, as a suspect in the Aug. 18 shooting that claimed the life of Daniella Mallia.

Mallia was found with gunshot wounds in an underground garage in North York, south of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West, just after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and identified by police the following day.

Mallia is the city’s 42nd homicide victim of the year.

Dowman is described by police as standing six-foot-two inches tall, with dark hair sometimes worn under a wrap. He has a dark complexion, mustache and beard. Dowman also bears a tattoo on his left forearm that reads "Gutta Musik," investigators said in a news release issued Sunday afternoon.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police.

“If located, do not approach. Call 911 immediately,” police said.

Anyone with information related to Dowman’s whereabouts or the shooting itself is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers.